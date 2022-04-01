Rio Tinto (RIO +2.4%) said Friday it reached a new collective bargaining agreement with unions representing ~1,300 employees at the Kennecott copper operation in Utah, averting a potential strike.

The new five-year agreement was ratified through a vote by union members held on March 31, following seven weeks of negotiations.

The company already had reached a tentative deal with union leadership, which it said included wage increases ranging from nearly 10% to more than 40%, but union membership rejected it; the terms of the new deal are not yet known.

