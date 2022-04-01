BMO upgrades STEP to buy - sees 40%+ upside for the Canadian oil service stock

Apr. 01, 2022 10:24 AM ETSTEP Energy Services Ltd. (SNVVF)SPGYF, MEGEF, BTEGF, OIHBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Oil Rig Worker 1.0

francisblack/E+ via Getty Images

  • BMO analyst John Gibson upgraded STEP Energy Services (OTCPK:SNVVF) to buy as pricing for pressure pumping services inflects higher.
  • At less than 3x 2022 EBITDA, strong utilization and improved pricing should drive ~40% upside for shares in the near term.
  • STEP (OTCPK:SNVVF) generated ~$120m in EBITDA in 2018, when the shares traded above $10 CAD (+300%); share count is largely unchanged since that time, and BMO sees the Company generating upwards of $130m in EBITDA during 2023; debt balances are now lower than during 2018.
  • The service sector has benefitted from strong oil price tailwinds; however, US services (OIH) have struggled with producer discipline, a point of reduced concern in the Western Canadian oil patch.
  • Canadian upstream names provide direct leverage to higher oil prices; however, with names like Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF), MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF), and Whitecap (OTCPK:SPGYF) up as much as 1,000% from the lows, perhaps investors will begin to focus on opportunities in the service sector, with names like STEP still well below historic highs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.