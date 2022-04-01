Calithera stock falls 11% as Q4 net loss widens Y/Y
Apr. 01, 2022 10:43 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Calithera Biosciences (CALA -10.9%) stock declined April 1 following its Q4 results post market Thursday.
- Q4 net loss widened to -$69.21M, compared to -$22.57M in Q4 2020. For 2021 net loss increased to -$115.09M, compared to -$90.14M in 2020.
- Research and development declined to $13.74M, compared to $17.1M in Q4 2020. R&D expenses for 2021 declined to $53.46M, compared to $71.02M in 2020, mainly due to a decrease in the telaglenastat program.
- In November 2021, the Calithera (NASDAQ:CALA) decided to terminate its phase 2 trial, called KEAPSAKE, based on a lack of clinical benefit in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer treated with telaglenastat. The company noted that it has no plans to continue the development of telaglenastat at this time.
- Revenue for full year 2021 was $9.8M, compared to none in 2020, representing payments under collaboration agreements with Incyte and Antengene.
- Interest and other income, net for 2021 was $0.3M, compared to $1.3M in 2020.