Bitcoin miner Prime Blockchain agrees to be taken public by SPAC 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II
Apr. 01, 2022 10:43 AM ET10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (VCXA)CLSK, CORZ, MARA, RIOT
- Prime Blockchain, a bitcoin miner and infrastructure company, agreed to a deal to be taken public through a combination with SPAC 10X Capital Venture Acquisition II (NASDAQ:VCXA). VCXA ticked up 0.5%.
- Upon close of the deal, the combined company is expected to have an enterprise value of $1.25 billion. The companies have secured a $300 million committed equity financing facility from CF Principal Investment LLC, an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald, according to a statement.
- Prime Blockchain is expected to compete with several publicly traded bitcoin miners including Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Marathon Digital (MARA), CleanSpark (CLSK) as well as Core Scientific (CORZ), which also went public through a SPAC deal.
- PrimeBlock generated $24.4 million in revenue for Q4. The Company has over 110 megawatts of installed data center capacity across 12 facilities in North America, with a focus on North Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky, and an ability to deploy its proprietary modular data center design from start to finish in under 8 weeks from site acquisition.
- The potential deal was first reported by Bloomberg in November. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second half of the year and the combined company is expected to list on the Nasdaq.
- In November, Prime Blockchain announced that Gaurav Budhrani, a former Goldman Sachs VP who was spearheading the crypto investment banking coverage, was named CEO of the miner.
- In August, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II prices $200M IPO.