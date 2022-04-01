SPAC Poema shareholders approve merger with EV battery refueler Gogoro

SPAC Poema Global Holdings (PPGH) shareholders have approved a planned merger with Taiwan’s Gogoro, a move that brings the EV battery-swapping platform one step closer to becoming a publicly traded company on the US market.

The companies said that they expect the deal to close on April 4, with shares of the newly combined company set to begin trading on Nasdaq on April 5 under the symbol GGR.

The deal will provide Gogoro with at least $335M in cash, including a $295M committed PIPE financing led by Engine No. 1, Generation Investment Management, GoTo Group, Foxconn, Temasek and Ruentex Group.

Based in Taiwan, Gogoro provides battery-swapping refueling services for two-wheeled EVs such as scooters and motorcycles in urban areas in China, India and Southeast Asia. Poema Global is based in Hong Kong.

The companies announced plans to merge in September, with the deal valuing Gogoro at around $2.35B.