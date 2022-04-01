Lulu's Fashion Lounge breaks higher after sales beat

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings (NASDAQ:LVLU) was one of the biggest gainers in the consumer sector in morning trading on Friday.

The retailer topped revenue expectations with 78% growth in Q4 to $96.8M.

Gross margin improved 200 basis points to 44.9% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $6.4M after a loss was reported for the same period a year ago.

Guidance from LVLU for FY22 revenue of $480M to $490M topped expectations.

CEO update: "Our deep relationships with our customers have also driven increases in our customer satisfaction metrics. We look forward to continuing to engage with and delight both new and existing customers with high-quality products at affordable price points to carry them through their everyday lives, as well as their most special occasions. Finally, we are excited about our current and future investments in technology and operations to continue driving strong and profitable growth."

On Wall Street, Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on LVLU and boosted its price target to $25 from $23.

Shares of LVLU moved to a four-week hgiher following the earnings report.