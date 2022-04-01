Canada's Alberta province selected six proposals Thursday to move forward with developing the country's first carbon storage hubs, intended to help cut emissions by permanently sequestering them underground.

The Alberta Energy Ministry said it chose projects proposed by Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Wolf Carbons Solutions, Bison Low Carbon Ventures, Enhance Energy and a joint venture from TC Energy (TRP) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA).

The six proposed hubs would store emissions from high-polluting facilities in the Alberta Industrial Heartland zone, home to a cluster of refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer plants.

The companies will work with the provincial government to assess whether their proposed locations are suitable for storing carbon permanently; if successful, they will be awarded "pore space" rights to inject captured carbon underground.

Alberta did not provide details on the cost or capacity of the potential projects.

