J.P. Morgan analyst Alex Lau on Friday has upgraded regional bank Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Overweight from Neutral, as the Federal Reserve moves forward with its rate hike policy.

"With CMA having strong earnings leverage tied to rising short-term rates, we see 2022/2023 revenue growth potential as among the highest within regional banks," Lau wrote in a note to clients, citing the lender's "asset sensitivity." For 2022, analysts are expecting revenue to increase 5.33% Y/Y to $3.13B and expanding to $3.53B in 2023.

By contrast, BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) could see top line growth trailing peers this year and next "due to in part to lower asset sensitivity," the analyst highlighted. As a result, Lau downgraded BKU shares to Neutral from Overweight. Also, "with BKU shares trading at a 9% premium to regional bank peers, there’s less gas in the tank at the current valuation for BKU shares to outperform," he added.

Meanwhile, Comerica (CMA +0.8%) stock is rising in early trading Friday, while BankUnited (BKU -0.1%) trades slightly above breakeven.

