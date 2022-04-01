Comerica upped to Overweight at J.P. Morgan amid higher short-term yields; cuts BankUnited

Apr. 01, 2022 10:55 AM ETComerica Incorporated (CMA), BKUBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Comerica Bank

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

J.P. Morgan analyst Alex Lau on Friday has upgraded regional bank Comerica (NYSE:CMA) to Overweight from Neutral, as the Federal Reserve moves forward with its rate hike policy.

"With CMA having strong earnings leverage tied to rising short-term rates, we see 2022/2023 revenue growth potential as among the highest within regional banks," Lau wrote in a note to clients, citing the lender's "asset sensitivity." For 2022, analysts are expecting revenue to increase 5.33% Y/Y to $3.13B and expanding to $3.53B in 2023.

By contrast, BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) could see top line growth trailing peers this year and next "due to in part to lower asset sensitivity," the analyst highlighted. As a result, Lau downgraded BKU shares to Neutral from Overweight. Also, "with BKU shares trading at a 9% premium to regional bank peers, there’s less gas in the tank at the current valuation for BKU shares to outperform," he added.

Meanwhile, Comerica (CMA +0.8%) stock is rising in early trading Friday, while BankUnited (BKU -0.1%) trades slightly above breakeven.

Take a look at Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating scanner for the top-ranking regional bank stocks.

In mid-March Comerica was expected to see fast core net interest income growth.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.