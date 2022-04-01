Nuvee stock slumps after Q4 earnings miss, widened losses

  • Nuvee (NVVE -8.7%) shares have slumped after the cleantech company reported its Q4 results Thursday evening, with revenue and earnings both missing Wall Street estimates.
  • Total revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% Y/Y to $1.2M, primarily due to a $0.3M decrease in grants revenue.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses and R&D costs increased by 172.3% Y/Y and 113.9% Y/Y, respectively.
  • The company widened its losses from $2.6M in Q420 to $8.6M, due to increase in expenses of $5.8M and increase in other expense of $33.5K.
  • As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $32.4M.
