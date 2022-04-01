Toyota finishes Q1 at 14.7% decline in U.S. sales

  • Toyota Motor North America (TM -0.0%) reported Friday its Mar. 2022 US sales declined 23.5% Y/Y to 194,178 vehicles on volume basis.
  • It also compares with 157,827 vehicles sales reported last month for Feb. 2022.
  • Toyota division sales dropped 22.6% to 170,664 vehicles while Lexus division posted 29.1% decline to 23,514 units.
  • SUV sales reached 81,810 (-18.6% Y/Y) during the month.
  • Quarterly Sales: For Q1, Toyota recorded sales of 514,592 vehicles, down 14.7 Y/Y on volume basis; Toyota Division sales decreased to 450,227 vehicles (-14.9% Y/Y) and Lexus Division 64,365 units (-13.3% Y/Y).
  • Electrified vehicles represented 25.8% of total sales volume to 132,938 units in Q1, up from 22.9% a year ago. The company told that 18 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options, with three more will be available by summer 2022
  • The automaker notes by 2025, its 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.
