The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it increased fuel efficiency requirements by 8% for both the 2024 and 2025 model years and 10% in 2026.

The new Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards now require an industry-wide fleet average of approximately 49 miles per gallon for passenger cars and light trucks in model year 2026. The 49 mpg standard that the automobile industry will have to meet by 2026 is noted to be just a testing figure, with the real world driving mark closer to 39 mpg.

The government agency said strong fuel economy standards strengthen U.S. energy independence and help reduce the reliance on fossil fuels

The NHTSA will penalize automakers that do not meet the fuel efficiency requirements for model years 2019 and beyond.

The new requirements arrive with Ford (F -2.0%) and General Motors (GM -1.3%) already making strong electrification pushes and applauding the revised standards, while Stellantis (NYSE:STLA +0.4%) could have a tougher time being in compliance.

