Centennial Resource upgraded to buy at Stifel - trades up 12%+ on the news
Apr. 01, 2022 11:09 AM ETCDEVBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Stifel upgraded Centennial (CDEV) to buy ahead of the US market open Friday, noting improved drilling efficiency and strong shareholder returns.
- The analyst believes the Company can improve on its 22-24 wells per rig per month drilling rate, to drive 10% production growth while remaining capital disciplined.
- Once hitting debt targets in Q2 2022, Centennial (CDEV) will commence a buyback program; the program currently authorizes the company to repurchase ~13% of shares outstanding, and is covered by free cash flow in 2022.
- Centennial (CDEV) has performed in-line with peers year-to-date, despite the better production growth profile; shares are up 12%+ on Friday's upgrade.