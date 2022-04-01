Centennial Resource upgraded to buy at Stifel - trades up 12%+ on the news

Apr. 01, 2022 11:09 AM ETCDEVBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Stifel upgraded Centennial (CDEV) to buy ahead of the US market open Friday, noting improved drilling efficiency and strong shareholder returns.
  • The analyst believes the Company can improve on its 22-24 wells per rig per month drilling rate, to drive 10% production growth while remaining capital disciplined.
  • Once hitting debt targets in Q2 2022, Centennial (CDEV) will commence a buyback program; the program currently authorizes the company to repurchase ~13% of shares outstanding, and is covered by free cash flow in 2022.
  • Centennial (CDEV) has performed in-line with peers year-to-date, despite the better production growth profile; shares are up 12%+ on Friday's upgrade.
