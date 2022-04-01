Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG +4.4%) rallied to an all-time high Friday on news that Cheniere Energy (LNG +2.8%) exercised its option to employ a fifth Flex LNG carrier under the time charter agreements announced nearly a year ago.

Flex said the Flex Aurora will be the fifth ship to be delivered to Cheniere, commencing its 3.5-year time charter during Q3.

Also, the fourth ship under the agreement - the Flex Volunteer - will be delivered to Cheniere in mid-April instead of Q3 as originally agreed, and the time charter with a 3.5-year duration has been extended by ~2.5 months to facilitate early delivery.

All existing Flex LNG ships are large liquefied natural gas carriers with a cargo capacity of 173.4K-174K cm.

