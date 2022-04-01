Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem on Friday has initiated triple net real estate investment trust Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) with an Overweight rating, according to a note written to clients.

ADC shares are edging higher by 0.8% in midday trading Friday.

Kamdem thinks that Agree Realty's (ADC) large total available market and strong execution is setting up the stock with an attractive entry point, the note read. Specifically, the REIT has recognized an addressable market of more than 150K stores owned by its retail partners that "could be future acquisition opportunities," he added.

"The growth opportunity and the defensive characteristics of the business remains underappreciated," the analyst highlighted. Shares of ADC are off nearly 6% YTD.

Morgan Stanley's $75 price target on ADC implies 13% upside from Thursday's close, derived from 19x adjusted FFO multiple to the 2023 estimate of $3.95 per share.

Meanwhile, SA's Quant Rating screens ADC stock with a hold rating, with the best factor grades in Growth and Profitability, while Wall Street Analysts view ADC as a Buy (9 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 4 Hold).

On Thursday, Agree Realty's issuer rating got upgraded at Moody's to Baa1 along with a stable outlook.