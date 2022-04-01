IEA members plan to join White House in releasing strategic oil reserves
Apr. 01, 2022 11:51 AM ETXLE, CL1:COM, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- According to Japan's industry ministry, International Energy Agency "IEA" member states are making plans to release strategic oil reserves.
- The news comes one day after the White House announced plans to release 180mb from the US strategic petroleum reserve.
- During a press conference Thursday, President Biden said he expected allies to release 30-50mb, in addition to the US release.
- The terms of the additional release from allies could be agreed within a week, according to Japan's industry ministry.
- Oil markets (USO) have traded lower since rumors of the White House SPR release emerged; WTI (CL1:COM) has fallen by ~$7, though energy equities (XLE) have traded higher on the news, as oil prices for delivery in 2023 have risen.