IEA members plan to join White House in releasing strategic oil reserves

Apr. 01, 2022

  • According to Japan's industry ministry, International Energy Agency "IEA" member states are making plans to release strategic oil reserves.
  • The news comes one day after the White House announced plans to release 180mb from the US strategic petroleum reserve.
  • During a press conference Thursday, President Biden said he expected allies to release 30-50mb, in addition to the US release.
  • The terms of the additional release from allies could be agreed within a week, according to Japan's industry ministry.
  • Oil markets (USO) have traded lower since rumors of the White House SPR release emerged; WTI (CL1:COM) has fallen by ~$7, though energy equities (XLE) have traded higher on the news, as oil prices for delivery in 2023 have risen.
