Mullen Automotive falls as volatile trading continues on high-interest EV stock

Apr. 01, 2022 11:58 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Mullen Automotive (MULN -8.9%) fell sharply in midday trading on Friday as the rally that started late on Wednesday ran out of steam.

Volume on MULN was at a sky-high 51M shares after less than three hours of trading with social media interest on the electric vehicle name elevated.

Sparking the extra interest in MULN, CEO David Michery stated in an interview that an announcement is coming in Q2 on a "major, major Fortune 500 company" purchasing cargo vans. The company plane to start production of its Mullen FIVE model at its newly purchased Mississippi plant in 2023, with deliveries slated for 2024.

