Indonesia plans to charge 0.1% VAT, income tax on cryptocurrencies - Reuters
Apr. 01, 2022 12:13 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- As interest in cryptocurrencies take hold, Indonesia is looking to impose a value-added tax ("VAT") on digital asset transactions and an income tax on capital gains at a rate of 0.1%, Reuters reported Friday, citing a tax official. The tax will come into effect on May 1.
- Note that those in Indonesia are allowed to trade cryptos as a commodity but not to use as a means of payment. Recall in early March when Thailand also blocked the use of cryptos as a means of payment effective Friday.
- "Crypto assets will be subject to VAT because they are a commodity as defined by the trade ministry. They are not a currency," Reuters reported, citing tax official Hestu Yoga Saksama. Meanwhile, the government is still working on implementing regulation for the taxes, the official added.
- Looking at intraday crypto price action, bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.8%) is rising slightly to $46.5K and ethereum (ETH-USD +5.2%) is climbing to $3.44K.
- At the beginning of February, India wanted to tax cryptos and non-fungible tokens at a rate of 30%.