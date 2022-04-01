General Motors reports U.S. sales down 20.1% in Q1
Apr. 01, 2022 12:17 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- General Motors (GM -2.4%) reports U.S. Q1 sales down 20.1% to 512,846 vehicles, but they were up 16% from Q4.
- Total Q1 deliveries of the Chevrolet Low Cab Forward were up 48% Y/Y.
- The Chevrolet Silverado medium duty line, which is a popular choice for upfitters, was up 23%.
- Fleet sales grew 10% Y/Y, accounted for 24% of total sales in the quarter, with commercial and government deliveries up 14% and 18%, respectively.
- Chevrolet Tahoe sales to government customers increased 243%.
- “Our ability to meet pent-up demand improved dramatically thanks to a tremendous effort by our supply chain and manufacturing teams to keep our plants operating at close to normal levels,” said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “Supply chain disruptions are not fully behind us, but we expect to continue outperforming 2021 production levels, especially in the second half of the year.”
- According to GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg, industry light vehicle volumes will grow this year and top 2021 levels, thanks to a strong labor market, higher vehicle production and pent-up demand.
- The company estimated total light vehicle SAAR for the first quarter was 14.1M, down from 16.8M a year ago, due to lower inventory and production levels.
- In Q1, the company reached several milestones as the company scales EV capacity in North America to more than 1 million units by the end of 2025.