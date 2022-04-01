Serbian elections could help Rio Tinto save Jadar lithium project, analyst says

Rio Tinto (RIO +2.1%) might see the license reinstated for its $2.4B Jadar lithium project in Serbia if the country's pro-mining president, Aleksandar Vučić, and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party win elections on April 3, Verisk Maplecroft analyst Capucine May said, Mining.com reports.

Opinion polls show that Vučić is favored to win another five-year term, and a victory by his party would deal a blow to the environmental movement blossoming in the country since September 2021, May said.

The analyst believes the government's recent concessions, including revoking the licenses for Jadar and leaving expropriation laws unchanged, were part of a political strategy to secure an election victory.

"Once re-elected, we expect the SNS will maintain its pro-mining stance," May said, according to Mining.com. "The fact that the government has so far refused to consider a potential lithium mining ban in Serbia points in this direction."

The Jadar project would position Rio Tinto as Europe's largest lithium supplier for at least the next 15 years, but it has faced opposition over fears of environmental damage.

