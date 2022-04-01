Hot Stocks: GME stock split; RDW plunges on earnings; W downgrade; IIPR stock offering

GameStop (NYSE:GME) moved back into the spotlight during Friday's trading, rallying on news of a planned stock split. The stock came off its highs of the session, but still showed gains in midday action.

In other news, Redwire (RDW) was one of the day's standout decliners, falling about 30% on the release of disappointing quarterly results.

Meanwhile, Wayfair (W) dropped on an analyst's downgrade, amid concerns about slowing sales. At the same time, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) lost ground on news of a stock offering.

Gainer

GameStop (GME) showed midday strength following the announcement that it will split its stock. The one-time meme-stock favorite said it will ask shareholders to approve an increase in the number of authorized shares, which will allow it to issue a stock dividend.

Spurred on by the news, shares of the video game retailer jumped to $189.77 early in the session, an advance of 14% from Thursday's close. The stock moderated from there and by midday trading showed a gain of about 4%.

Decliners

Redwire (RDW) plunged following the release of weak financial figures. The space infrastructure company posted a loss for its latest quarter that was dramatically wider than analysts had predicted.

Revenue also failed to meet projections, despite more than tripling from last year to reach $137.6M. Weighed down by the earnings news, shares plummeted almost 30% in midday action.

Elsewhere, Wayfair (W) posted an intraday decline of nearly 2% following a downgrade from Barclays, which dropped the stock to Underweight from Equal Weight. The firm noted slowing active customer growth rates at the online retailer.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) also showed midday weakness, dropping nearly 6% on news of a share offering. The company priced a public offering of nearly 1.6M shares of common stock at $190 per share.

Looking for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.