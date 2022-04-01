Equity ETFs attract investor capital for the eighth straight week in a row

Financial markets were net buyers of fund assets that include both ETFs and conventional funds for the second week in a row, totaling $31.5B. Furthermore, equity ETFs experienced their eighth straight week of inflows as reported in the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.

Money market funds led the charge, as the space attracted $29.8B of net new money. Equity funds brought in $3.8B, taxable bond funds lost $117M tax-exempt bonds retracted $2B on the week.

Exchange traded equity funds garnered $7.7B for the week and were led by the world’s largest fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the iShares: Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG). SPY took in $2.3B, whereas IEMG attracted $1.2B.

On the other side, iShares: Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) experienced the largest outflows with $965M exiting the door followed by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) which lost $941M.

From a fixed income stance, the space brought in $3.9B, which was commanded by the iShares: Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV), which pulled in $703M. Coming in second place was the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK), taking in +$677M.

In reverse, the iShares: iBoxx $Investment Grade Corporates ETF (LQD) and iShares: JPM USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) experienced the largest capital outflows at $700M and $378M.

While markets attracted net new money on the week, the major indices remain choppy on Friday as the inverted yield curve remains front and center.