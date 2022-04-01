Amazon workers at Staten Island warehouse vote to unionize

Amazon (AMZN +0.6%) appears to have lost its efforts to stop unionization at a warehouse on Staten Island when employees voted to join a union.

Union organizers said the vote was 2,350 in favor of joining a union and 1,912 opposed, with not enough remaining uncounted ballots to swing the decision. The JFK8 facility would be Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) first to have an union after previous attempts failed.

The result still needs to be formally certified by the National Labor Relations Board.

Worker activism in general at Amazon (AMZN) has increased since the pandemic with heavy workloads and mask/social distancing measures creating friction between management and employees.

