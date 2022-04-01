U.S. weekly rig count edges up by 3, Baker Hughes reports

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Active drilling rigs in the U.S. added another 3 to 673, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

Rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. gained 2 to 533, while gas rigs rose by 1 to 138 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin increased by 4 to 322.

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 41 in the first 11 weeks of this year.

