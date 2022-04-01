Alnylam Pharmaceuticals gains on speculation of cancelling from investor event

Apr. 01, 2022 1:07 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)NVS, NVOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Messenger RNA or mRNA strand 3D rendering illustration with copy space. Genetics, science, medical research, genome replication concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) rose 4%, paring some earlier gains on speculation that it cancelled from an investor event with Guggenheim.
  • Alnylam (NASDAQ:ALNY) had been scheduled to meet with some clients at a rare disease/genomic event, according to speculations from traders and social media posts. One poster on twitter said the cancellation may be vitusiran PDUFA related.
  • ALNY didn't respond to Seeking Alpha request for comment. An email to the Guggenheim sell-side analyst that covers ALNY wasn't immediately returned.
  • The potential cancellation comes after a Bloomberg report in November that the drug maker may be a possible acquisition target for Novartis (NVS). Alnylam was also seen as a target after Novo Nordisk (NVO) agreed to acquire Dicerna for more than $3B. ALNY is focused on RNAi therapies, similar to Dicerna.
  • Recall from June, FDA accepted Alnylam's vutrisiran application for hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. PDUFA target action date of April 14.
