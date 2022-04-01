nCino boosts FY revenue guidance after Q4 earnings beat, shares +14%
Apr. 01, 2022 1:24 PM ETNCNOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- nCino (NCNO +13.8%) rallies as fiscal Q4 results beat top and bottom-line estimates.
- Q4 highlights: Revenue grew 33% y/y to $75M, beating the consensus by $5.65M; Subscription revenues was up 40% to $62.8M.
- Adjusted operating loss was $8.3M, compared to loss of $7.5M in last year's quarter.
- Cash and equivalents were $88M as of Jan. 31, 2022.
- Total Remaining Performance Obligation grew 52% to $912M as of Jan. 31.
- “As we look to fiscal year 2023, the strength of our combined businesses positions us extremely well for continued growth. We are pursuing a large, global opportunity to help lenders and financial institutions of all sizes digitally transform their operations, and 10 years in, we are just getting started.” said Pierre Naudé, CEO.
- FQ1 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $91-92M, vs. consensus of $75.89M, Subscription revenues between $77-$78M, Non-GAAP operating loss between ($7.5)-($8.5)M, Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.07) to ($0.08), vs. consensus of -$0.03.
- FY 2023 Guidance: Total revenues between $398-$400M, vs. consensus of $331.72M, Subscription revenues between $340-$342M, Non-GAAP operating loss between ($33.5)-($35.5)M, Non-GAAP EPS of ($0.31) to ($0.32), vs. consensus of -$0.10.
