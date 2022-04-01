Zimmer Biomet cut to Neutral at Citi on cloudy outlook even amid waning COVID impact
Apr. 01, 2022 1:37 PM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Citi has downgraded the shares of healthcare equipment maker Zimmer Biomet (ZBH -0.7%) to Neutral from Buy, arguing that the stock is unlikely to gain in the near term without a consistent beat in financials and strong momentum.
- Despite a potential recovery in the pandemic backdrop, Zimmer’s (NYSE:ZBH) 2022 guidance was characterized by the continuing impact of COVID-19, the analysts argued.
- “In theory, the backdrop should improve throughout the year, and there should be some level of pent-up demand which drives utilization,” they added.
- The current share price of Zimmer (ZBH) reflects some ongoing product launches. However, “for the next leg of stock appreciation we would anticipate it will require consistent beat and raise momentum, something that we are not convinced will happen in the near term,” the firm noted.
- However, the analysts have raised the price target for the stock by ~8% to $135 per share, assuming a 17x – 18x multiple for the company’s 2023 earnings.
- On Wall Street, Zimmer (ZBH) commands a Buy rating currently with a $130.16 per share target on average.