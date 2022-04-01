Catalyst watch for next week: Major Bitcoin conference, Tilray earnings and Ontario iGaming/sports betting
By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - April 4
- Volatility watch - Meme stock mania recharges with GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (AMC) back at the top of the list of most discussed stocks on Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits. Short interest as a percentage of total float moved higher again on Nordstrom (JWN) and Beyond Meat (BYND). Options trading on Clever Leaves Holdings (CLVR) has spiked.
- All week - The conference schedule includes the BTIG Global Cannabis Conference, the Credit Suisse The Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference and the B. Riley Securities’ Disruptive Biotech Enabling Technologies Virtual Mini Conference. The 37th Space Symposium will feature presentations from Rocket Lab USA (RKLB), Kratos (KTOS), Parsons (PSN), Maxar Technologies (MAXR), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Sidus Space (SIDU).
- All week - Airline traffic reports are due in. The reports could include crucial guidance updates for American Airlines (AAL), Delta Airlines (DAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), United Airlines (UAL), JetBlue (JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (HA), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Allegiant Travel (ALGT), Spirit Airlines (SAVE), Mesa Airlines (MESA), SkyWest (SKYW), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) and Frontier Group (ULCC).
- All week - It is the last trading day before the FDA action date on BioXcel Therapeutics' (BTAI) on BXCL501 candidate for agitation in bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Shares of BTAI have soared in advance of the decision.
- All day - Ontario launches an iGaming market that will allow commercial sportsbook operators in the province for the first time. Sports betting and iGaming companies expected to launch operations include PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), BetMGM (MGM, OTCPK:GMVHF), Rush Street Interactive's (RSI) BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook (CZR), DraftKings, Penn National Gaming (PENN) via theScore and Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel. Bragg Gaming Group (BRAG) has a deal to supply local iGaming and sports betting operators with its player account management platform. Genius Sports (GENI) recently obtained the rights to commercialize the Canadian Football League’s official data worldwide. Gambling.com Group (GAMB) plans to provide marketing services for licensed online sports betting/iGaming operators and Sportradar Group (SRAD) has also received permission to operate in Ontario. The launch comes on the same day as the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Game and shortly in front of MLB Opening Day. It is also only about 10 weeks until the beginning of the Canadian Football League.
- 1:30 p.m. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) holds its Atmosphere 2022 Investor Debrief.
- 2:00 p.m. Super League Gaming (SLGG) could be one of the more interesting presentations at the B. Riley Esports Investor Day event. Shares of Super League have rallied in the past following conference talks.
Tuesday - April 5
- All day - It is the walk date for the UnitedHealth (UNH)-Change Healthcare (CHNG) deal. Change Healthcare is said to be seeking a "sizeable" reverse break up fee from UnitedHealth if the parties decide to fight the Dept. of Justice's lawsuit to block the deal.
- All day - Microsoft (MSFT) is scheduled to hold an event to discuss the future of "Hybrid Work, Powered by Windows." Details on Microsoft Teams innovations, Windows 365 subscriptions for cloud PCs that can be accessed via a web browser and the rollout of the Fluid framework for Microsoft Office apps are anticipated.
- All day - A House panel is scheduled to question the USPS on a plan to buy a high mix of gas-consuming trucks, instead of electric vehicles. The Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing on the mail service’s next generation delivery vehicles. The hearing will be of interest to shareholders of Workhorse Group (WKHS) and Oshkosh (OSK).
- 8:30 a.m. Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will host its Investor Day, which is expected to include discussion on the company’s long-term vision and growth strategy, as well as strategic opportunities in the current business environment. Also look for an update on the synergies from the Maxim deal, which could provide a share price boost.
- 8:30 a.m. Thryv Holdings (THRY) will present an updates on its business performance, outlook and key strategic priorities at an investor event.
- 10:00 a.m. Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) and Wallbox (WBX) are two stocks to watch with company execs scheduled to present at the B. Riley EV Charging Day event.
- 11:30 a.m. Quanta Services (PWR) will host and webcast its 2022 Investor Day to provide presentations and engage in a question-and-answer discussion focused on the company's strategic initiatives and new long-term financial targets.
- 4:15 p.m. Atreca (BCEL) will host a virtual R&D Day focused on the company’s preclinical pipeline programs in oncology.
Wednesday - April 6
- All day - The two-day BTIG Cannabis Conference will feature presentations, thematic panels and fireside chats from more than 30 companies, including Agrify Corporation (AGFY), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) and Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF). Congresswoman Nancy Mace will also be a featured speaker at the conference.
- All day - Bitcoin 2022 will take place in Miami. Described as the world's largest Bitcoin (BTC-USD) gathering, speakers at the four-day event will include the President of El Salvador, Paypal and Palantir (PLTR) founder Peter Thiel, MicroStrategy's (MSTR) Michael Saylor, ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) CEO Jason Les.
- All day - U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a virtual meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee to discuss considerations for future COVID-19 vaccine booster doses and the process for selecting specific strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus for COVID-19 vaccines to address current and emerging variants.
- All day - The OLED Korea Conference will feature speakers from LG Dispay (LPL), Samsung Display (OTC:SSNLF) and Corning (GLW).
- Premarket - Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) reports earnings with options trading implying a move up or down of around 20%. Tilray gained 14% the last time the company reported.
- 2:00 p.m. FOMC minutes will be released with traders likely to pay even more attention than normal due to the pace of rate hikes and quantitative tightening still up for debate.
- Postmarket - Costco (COST) will post its monthly sales report in what will be one of first good looks at how consumer spending held up in March.
Thursday - April 7
- Premarket - Cazoo (CZOO) and Apogee Enterprises (APOG) both will report earnings with options trading implying a double-digit swing up or down. Both stocks gained more than 6% the last time the companies reported.
- 9:00 a.m. Accenture (ACN) will hold an investor and analyst conference. Investors will be looking for management’s commentary on any business disruption in Europe.
- 9:00 a.m. The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) will present at its Investor Day event.
- 9:00 a.m. Westlake Corporation (WLK) will host its inaugural Investor Day. During the event, members of the executive leadership team will present an in-depth overview of the company's long-term strategic vision and direction, financial outlook, capital allocation priorities and plans to drive long-term shareholder value.
- 2:00 p.m. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to make an announcement at 1:20 p.m. at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference.
- 2:00 p.m. Foot Locker(FL) will present at the JPMorgan 8th Annual Retail Round Up Conference.
Friday - April 8
- 9:45 a.m. Designer Brands (DBI) holds its Investor Day event.