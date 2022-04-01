Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude down ~$14.5 from last Friday's close

  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a smaller than expected 1.2mb draw in oil and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to a ~3% decrease in passenger volume week on week (JETS).
  • Japan raised the country's gasoline subsidy to its upper limit, ~80c per gallon.
  • A fire at the Exxon (XOM) refinery in Billings impacted oil product supplies.
  • A fire at a Suncor (SU) refinery in Edmonton could extend a planned maintenance outage.
  • YPF (YPF) cited "diesel scarcity" in the seaborne market.
  • Biden announced targets for new vehicle sales to average 49mpg by 2026.
  • The White House announced plans to release 180mb from the US SPR; called on Congress to pass "use it or lose it" legislation for producers on federal lands.
  • Allies announced plans to coordinate an SPR release, following the White House announcement.
  • Russia's Transneft capped oil flows into its midstream system, citing tank tops.
  • Kazakhstan loadings for April planned ~290kb/d below March levels, following CPC terminal damage.
  • OPEC bumped supply growth targets for May by more than usual, as the cartel reset baseline calculations.
  • An OPEC survey indicates that the cartel undershot targets in March, with group production up 90kb/d versus the OPEC target of 253kb/d and OPEC+ target of 400kb/d.
  • The Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count rose by 2 on the week.
  • Revised monthly production data from the DOE pointed to supply falling 200kb/d in January from December levels.
  • Poland announced plans to end Russian oil imports by year-end, stranding ~330kb/d.
