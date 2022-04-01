Honda Motors total U.S. sales fell 27.2% in March, sets new monthly record for EV
- Honda (HMC -0.3%) reports U.S. total sales slipped 27.2% Y/Y to 108,075 units in March, best since August 2021, on improved supply and sustained demand.
- Car sales -39.6 Y/Y and trucks sales -20.3% Y/Y for the month.
- Q1 U.S. sales fell 23.2% Y/Y to 266,418 units. Car sales -27.3Y/Y and trucks sales -21% Y/Y for the quarter.
- Sales in the Honda division fell 27.4% Y/Y to 94,855 units in March: Cars -41% Y/Y and Trucks -19.3% Y/Y.
- Acura sales for the month -25.9% Y/Y to 13,220 units: Cars -24% and Trucks -26.5%.
- HR-V reports strong sales record with growth of 32% Y/Y.
- CR-V posted best month since July 2021 with sales of 29,943 units.
- Electrified vehicles sales up 20.7% Y/Y to 12,661 units, driven by higher gas prices and increased supply of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid.
- “Like much of the industry, we’re riding a bit of a roller coaster due to fluctuating parts supply issues, but strong March sales for Honda and Acura speak to the fact that demand remains strong and our retail deliveries are based primarily on what we can supply to our dealers,” said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Business & Sales at American Honda. “We aren’t out of the woods yet, but we will continue to manage the supply issues to maximize production and help our dealers meet the needs of our customers.”