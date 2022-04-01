Dating-app stocks are among those expected to benefit from the winds of change moving through app-store fees, and that has some analysts issuing new commentary on Match Group (MTCH +0.8%) and Bumble (BMBL -2.6%).

For one, Google reached a deal with Spotify to allow the music streamer to use its own payment system, rather than Google Play Billing, which could give a boost to content apps like the dating services if extended.

Apple loosened its rules as it promised as well, allowing "reader" apps (generally content apps) to offer sign-up links that point outside its App Store.

Morgan Stanley notes that while the timing of potential fee changes is unknown, both Match and Bumble are likely to benefit: "Almost all scenarios are likely to drive lower app store fees over the medium to long-term," the firm says.

That's not yet priced into the dating app stocks, and it presents "strong upside drivers" to the firm's base cases.

Piper Sandler's Matt Farrell affirmed his Overweight rating on Match Group (MTCH +0.8%) after meeting with management. The app store changes are "long-term positives" on the regulatory front, and not only hasn't war in Ukraine slowed down expansion of the Hinge app - after an initial shock, broader Europe has bounced back as well, the firm says.

Bumble's (BMBL -2.6%) now trading well below its IPO price, and Seeking Alpha contributor WideAlpha notes that's "cheaper but not cheap enough," pointing to a lack of operating leverage and poor product-market fit.