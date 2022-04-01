Verb Technology sees widening net loss in full year
Apr. 01, 2022 1:54 PM ETVerb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Verb Technology (VERB -13.2%) reported total digital revenue growth of 26% to $8.2M for the full year ended Dec.31, 2021 led by SaaS recurring subscription-based revenue; it accounted for 78% of total revenue compared with 65% in prior year.
- SaaS recurring subscription-based revenue (84% of total revenue compared to 79% earlier) associated with verbCRM, verbLEARN, verbTEAMS, verbLIVE, and verbPULSE applications totaled $6.8M (+34% Y/Y).
- Other digital revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 was $1.3M, compared to $1.4M for the prior year.
- The company executed 55 new client contracts during the year with a guaranteed base value of $3.3M; company expects to generate annual recurring revenue of ~$1.5M from these engagements, which is in addition to revenue that we anticipate recognizing from new and existing clients.
- Gross margin for the year stood at $6M compared to $5.2M in prior year; gross margin widened to 57% from 52%.
- The company saw a $9.3M decrease in modified EBITDA resulting from increased research and development costs, higher labor related costs to support growth, increased spending for marketing and promotion, and professional services.
- Net loss expanded to $34.5M from $25M in prior year.