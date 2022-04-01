NGM Biopharma rebounds on dosing initiation of cancer trial
Apr. 01, 2022
- After two straight sessions of losses, the shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM +14.6%) have recorded the biggest ever intraday gain after the clinical-stage biotech announced the dosing of the first patient in its early-stage trial for the tumor candidate, NGM831.
- With the Phase 1/1b open-label trial, the company plans to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of NGM831, an antagonist antibody therapy designed to block the interaction of proteins, ILT3 (also known as LILRB4) with fibronectin.
- The trial will involve up to about 80 patients with advanced solid tumors, who will receive the experimental therapy alone or in combination with Merck’s (MRK) PD-1 inhibitor, KEYTRUDA.
- “NGM831’s entry into the clinic is another important milestone in our myeloid and stromal checkpoint development strategy,” Chief Executive David J. Woodhouse said.
- With five analysts covering the stock, NGM Bio (NGM) has a Strong Buy rating on Wall Street currently.