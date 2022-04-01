Vertex Energy (VTNR -4.3%) said Friday it completed the previously announced acquisition of Shell's (SHEL +0.7%) 91K bbl/day Mobile, Alabama, refinery for a base purchase price of $75M plus the value of the hydrocarbon inventory and other accrued liabilities.

"The acquisition of the Mobile refinery represents a transformative moment in the history of Vertex, one that positions us to become a leading regional supplier of both renewable and conventional products," Vertex President and CEO Benjamin Cowart said.

Vertex said it expects to complete the planned conversion of the refinery's hydrocracking unit by year-end 2022, positioning for the start of production of renewable diesel fuel at the site beginning in Q1 2023.

Vertex shares have moved lower since the announcement in an apparent "sell the news" trade; the stock has more than doubled YTD.