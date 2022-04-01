Redwire plunges 28% after Q4 earnings miss
Apr. 01, 2022 2:38 PM ETRDWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Redwire (RDW -28.3%) plummets after Q4 total GAAP revenue missed by $15.4M and Pro forma revenue was $149.3M.
- Analysts consensus estimates for 2022 revenue stands at $230M.
- The results represent ~237% GAAP revenue growth and ~17.6% pro forma revenue growth for the year.
- Total backlog as of Dec. 31, 2021, which includes both contracted and uncontracted backlog, was $271.6M, providing substantial visibility into future revenue growth.
- On March 25, 2022, the Adam Street Partners Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility was upsized from $5M to $25M, providing enhanced liquidity.
- With significant new business wins, order volume and robust backlog demonstrate strength and breadth of Redwire’s breakout space infrastructure solutions.
- The Co. confirms no material misstatements or restatements of previously filed financial statements following completion of investigation.
- 2022 Guidance: Expects sales to be in a range of ~$165-195M missing consensus of $230M and Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of ~$8-15M.
- Previously: Redwire GAAP EPS of -$1.36 misses by $0.86, revenue of $137.6M misses by $15.4M (March 31)