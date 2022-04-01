Interactive Brokers daily average revenue trades slip to 2.45M in March

Apr. 01, 2022 2:39 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades of 2.45M in March fell 2% over February and 18% lower than the same period a year ago.
  • Meanwhile, ending client equity of $355.9B in March grew 2% M/M and 8% higher than the previous year.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $48.2B also rose 2% M/M. And ending client credit balances increased 2% M/M to $48.2B in March.
  • 1.81M client accounts in March reflected an increase of 3% M/M.
  • Previously, (March 1) Interactive Brokers February DARTs slip 5% from the previous month.
