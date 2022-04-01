Astra Space pops up 9% after easy earnings beat: Q4 Results
Apr. 01, 2022 3:02 PM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) rose 9% on Friday after the company reported earnings beat in its fourth quarter results.
- Adjusted EBITDA Loss was $36.1M.
- GAAP EPS of -$0.20 beats by $0.05.
- The company told it has completed two out of three orbital launches since its last quarterly results.
- “Since our last quarterly results call, Astra conducted a total of three launches, successfully delivered 22 satellites, and accomplished our first paid commercial orbital launch with our test flight for the United States Space Force,” said CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder Chris Kemp. “These launches represent significant milestones for the company in our mission to improve life on Earth from space.”
- Astra’s backlog increased to $160M during 2021.
- Capital expenditures totaled $19.6M
- The company ended the quarter with $325M in cash and cash equivalents on hand.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Adjusted EBITDA Loss is expected to range between $44-$48M; Depreciation and Amortization between $1.9-$2M; and Capex between $10-$15M.
