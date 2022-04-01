Rail Vision stock falls for second day, now trading 40% below IPO price

Apr. 01, 2022 3:26 PM ETRVSNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Large yellow signboard on metal frame with the word IPO

ismagilov/iStock via Getty Images

Rail safety tech company Rail Vision (RVSN) saw its shares drop 20% during its second day of trading, with shares now trading 40% below their initial public offering price.

Shares of Rail Vision opened at $2.61, jumping to a session high $2.75 in mid-morning before sliding to a low $2.45 in early afternoon. Shares last changed hands at $2.48, down 20%, at approximately 2:35 p.m. ET.

The Israeli company went public on Thursday, pricing 3.8M units at $4.13 per unit. Each unit consisted of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at the public price. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more additional units. If the underwriter's option is exercised in full, Rail Vision expects gross proceeds of around $18M from the deal.

For a more in-depth look at Rail Vision, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Rail Vision Targets $18 Million US IPO”.

