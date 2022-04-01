PetroChina (PTR +2.5%) said on Thursday it aims to have renewables comprise one third of its energy portfolio by 2035 and 50% by 2050, while it raises the output of natural gas to account for 55% of its total oil and gas production by 2025, up from 51.6% currently.

China's largest oil and gas producer earlier on Thursday reported a net profit of 92.1B yuan (~$14.5B) for 2021, its biggest since 2014 and nearly 5x last year's level, while full-year revenues rose 35% to 2.61T yuan, due to the global economic recovery that lifted energy prices and consumption.

PetroChina also said it aims to produce 898.6M barrels of crude oil and 4.625T cf of natural gas this year, up 1.2% and 4.6%, respectively, from 2021 levels, while guiding for a 3.6% Y/Y reduction in capital spending to 242B yuan.

Several new discoveries helped improve PetroChina's crude oil reserve replacement ratio to a record 221% last year.

PetroChina is a very undervalued oil company with a 6.6% dividend yield, Nicholas Calhoon writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.