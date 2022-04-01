Novartis (NVS) has signed an agreement to sell cardiovascular medicine brand Cidmus in India to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) for $61 million, the Hyderabad-based pharma company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Cidmus , comprising Valsartan and Sacubitril (patented by Novartis), is an oral prescription medication used for the treatment of heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

The sale comes weeks after the Indian unit of the Swiss drugmaker and Dr. Reddy's (RDY) announced an exclusive sales and distribution agreement for several well-known drugs such as pain therapy, Voveran. The deal, aimed at bringing manufacturing and development synergies, resulted in a loss of nearly 400 jobs in Novartis India.

In another agreement, Dr. Reddy's (RDY) announced on Friday the launch of medical cannabis products in Germany in partnership with Israel-based MediCane Health.