Lithium battery maker Expion360 stock climbs 10% in market debut

Apr. 01, 2022 3:54 PM ETXPONBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Andranik Hakobyan/iStock via Getty Images

Lithium-based battery maker Expion360's (XPON) stock was up 10% in afternoon trading Friday following its $15.4 M initial public offering.

Expion360 priced 2.2M shares at $7 per share, which was at the lower end of its previously announced range. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy 322K additional shares at the public price.

Shares opened at $7.90, dipping to a session low of $7.26 before shooting up to a high of $11.29 in late morning. Shares recently changed hands at $7.72, up 10%, at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET.

Expion360, formerly known as Yozcamp Products Co., is developing lithium-based batteries for the marine and recreational vehicle markets and energy storage solutions for home and industrial use.

For a more in-depth look at Expion360, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Expion360 Readies $17 Million US IPO Plan”.

