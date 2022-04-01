Lithium battery maker Expion360 stock climbs 10% in market debut

Lithium-based battery maker Expion360's (XPON) stock was up 10% in afternoon trading Friday following its $15.4 M initial public offering.

Expion360 priced 2.2M shares at $7 per share, which was at the lower end of its previously announced range. Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy 322K additional shares at the public price.

Shares opened at $7.90, dipping to a session low of $7.26 before shooting up to a high of $11.29 in late morning. Shares recently changed hands at $7.72, up 10%, at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET.

Expion360, formerly known as Yozcamp Products Co., is developing lithium-based batteries for the marine and recreational vehicle markets and energy storage solutions for home and industrial use.

