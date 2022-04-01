AMC Entertainment (AMC -5.3%) plans to respond to tough times for movie theaters by looking into becoming a distressed investor, seeking deals along the line of its investment in gold mining, Fox Business reports.

CEO Adam Aron may seek board approval to use up to $500 million of the company's $1.8 billion coffers on "five or six" deals similar to the theater company's investment in Hycroft Mining (HYMC -5.4%), Fox's Charlie Gasparino says.

Aron believes his experience rescuing the theater company from near-bankruptcy will be invaluable in acting as a distressed investor in other companies, Gasparino says.

Meanwhile, he also reports that AMC management looked into claims of "synthetic shorting" of company shares and found no evidence that took place. "That is a conspiracy theory," Gasparino says.

AMC stock is up 73% since announcing the Hycroft deal.

AMC's Hycroft investment seems linked at least in part to distressed-debt investor Jason Mudrick, who offered rescue capital to AMC in the COVID-19 pandemic - and whose special-purpose acquisition company brought Hycroft public in 2020.