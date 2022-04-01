Why did BlackBerry stock plunge today? Concerns over licensing revenue hit shares

  • BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) shares fell sharply on Friday after the company posted mixed fourth-quarter results and said licensing revenue in fiscal 2023 would be minimal.
  • For its upcoming fiscal year, BlackBerry said it expects billings growth to be between 8% and 12%, as its security products continue to take shape. Billings are expected to be higher in each quarter, but revenue for the full year is expected to be roughly flat year-over-year.
  • BlackBerry (BB) shares fell more than 10% to $6.71 on heavy volume.
  • On Thursday, BlackBerry said it earned an adjusted 1 cent per share on $185 million in revenue for the fourth-quarter, though that fell 11.9% year-over-year.
  • Looking ahead, BlackBerry said it expects internet of things revenue to be between $200 million and $210 million, despite some headwinds in the auto industry.
  • Last year, the company sold substantially all of its non-core legacy patent assets for $600 million.
  • In January 2022, BlackBerry (BB) bid farewell to its iconic smartphone, ending service for the one-time industry bellwether to focus more on software offerings for the automotive and cybersecurity industries.
