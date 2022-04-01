DraftKings and FanDuel are the early leaders in the Arizona sports betting market

Arizona became the eighth state to top more than $500 million in sports bets action over a single month with a record tally of $564 million in bets in January.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) kept its market lead in Arizona with $173.1M in bets in January from $146.0M in December. The sports betting operator generated $11.9M in gross revenue during the month. Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel was second with $153.9M in wagers and BetMGM (MGM, GMVHF) tallied $120.0M.

PlayAz.com analyst Eric Ramsey: "Arizona’s quick ramp-up has been a function of great timing, local enthusiasm, and an attractive regulatory framework that has appealed to nationally known sportsbook operators. Major operators have had nearly four years of practice launching new markets as legalization has marched across the U.S., and Arizona has been a beneficiary of that know-how."

