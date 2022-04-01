Medtronic is said planning to close Intersect ENT deal this month

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is reportedly planning to close its purchase of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) when a timing agreement with the Federal Trade Commission expires in mid-to-late April.

The parties expect to close the merger even if they don't have the regulator's endorsement, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The companies may decide to litigate if the government were to sue to block the purchase.

The report comes after Medtronic, which agreed to purchase XENT for $1.1B in August, said last week XENT intends to divest its Fiagon business as the companies work to gain U.S. antitrust approval for the deal. The companies agreed on the main terms of a sale and purchase agreement for a sale of the Fiagon business to Hemostasis LLC.

Medtronic (MDT) warned in the filing that the FTC may or may not accept a consent decree relating to the sale of the Fiagon to Hemostasis and the FTC can sue to stop the purchase of XENT if it believes a combination will lessen competition.

XENT and MDT declined to comment to Dealreporter.

XENT fell almost 1%, while Medtronic rose 1.5%.

Recall in November that Intersect ENT received a second request from FTC for planned sale to Medtronic.