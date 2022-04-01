Startup Blockchain.com raises more capital at $14B valuation - Bloomberg

Apr. 01, 2022 4:02 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Blockchain.com said it has collected new funding that values the startup at ~$14B, more than doubling its last financing round, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The cryptocurrency platform in March 2021 raised $300M at a $5.2B valuation, Bloomberg added.
  • The most recent round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners with participation from Baillie Gifford, Blockchain.com told Bloomberg.
  • Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com enables users to purchase and store cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • In Dec. 2021, Blockchain.com opened a waitlist for a non-fungible token platform.
