DeFi Technologies Inc. reports FY results
Apr. 01, 2022 4:06 PM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DeFi Technologies Inc. press release (OTCPK:DEFTF): FY Net Loss of C$50M
- Revenue of C$5.1M
- "We continue to see strong demand and inflows into our Valour business as the Web 3.0 ecosystem continues to grow at a frenetic pace," stated Russell Starr, Chief Executive Officer of DeFi Technologies. "With 8 ETPs launched thus far as well as numerous others planned for 2022, the growth in AUM at Valour has been exceptional. As we look to launch additional innovative ETP's related to crypto, DeFi, gaming, and the metaverse, we expect rapid continued growth.