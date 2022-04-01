Pulse Bio reaches a historic low as H.C. Wainwright cuts target by over 50%

Apr. 01, 2022 4:11 PM ETPulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of healthcare equipment maker, Pulse Biosciences (PLSE -27.2%), closed at a record low on Friday after H.C. Wainwright slashed its price target by more than half citing the company’s 4Q 2021 results.
  • The analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth cites a change in the company’s sales strategy and expects the management to launch full-scale commercial operations next year when procedure volumes reach 40 patient treatment sessions per month.
  • Lowering the 2030 revenue estimate by slightly over 40% to $144 million, Ramakanth cuts the 12-month price target by ~58% to $8.50 from $20 per share. With three analysts covering the stock, the company has a $11.17 per share target on Wall Street, currently.
  • In 2022, Pulse (NASDAQ:PLSE) sold its first three CellFX Systems, an FDA-approved medical device indicated for certain dermatologic procedures.
