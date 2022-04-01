Newmont (NYSE:NEM +4.2%) surged to an all-time high Friday and closed as one of the S&P 500's top two gainers, part of a broad rise in precious metals mining shares.

Newmont shares have surged 36% YTD, as Comex gold's 5.9% rise in Q1 marked the metal's best quarterly showing since Q2 2020, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, inflation worries and risks to global growth have boosted the appeal of gold - and apparently gold miners - as a safe haven asset.

Newmont gained 6% on the week even as the metal's front-month contract (XAUUSD:CUR) fell 1.6% to settle at $1,923.70/oz, with analysts saying prices were pressured by a rise in Treasury yields on the heels of a rise in U.S. March employment and wages.

Other Friday gainers in the gold group included GORO +6.2%, IAG +4.6%, GFI +4.2%, HMY +4.1%, RGLD +3.5%, AUY +3.4%, AU +3.3%, AEM +3.3%, BTG +3%, AGI +2.9%, FNV +2.6%, GOLD +1.6%.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, IAU, NUGT, PHYS

"The fact the report was not a weak one suggests the Fed won't be swayed in its aggressive approach on raising interest rates," Kitco.com analyst Jim Wyckoff told MarketWatch.

Longer term, "the inflationary implications of rising U.S. interest rates should be supportive for gold and will likely keep a floor under the market to too far below present price levels," Wyckoff said.

Kinesis Money's Rupert Rowling has said upcoming interest rate hikes are "putting a ceiling on gold, with its lack of yield making it less attractive in a climate of rising interest rates."