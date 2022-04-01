The S&P 500 rallied into the close but finished the trading week essentially flat along with the accompanying SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) which ended the week even as well. Year-to-date, SPY finds itself -4.8% YTD.

See below a breakdown of the eleven sectors of the S&P 500 and their weekly performance. Additionally, see how the accompanying SPDR Select Sector ETF performed from the close on March 25th to the close of April 1st.

#1: Real Estate, +4.4% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) +4.6%.

#2: Utilities, +3.6% and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) +3.7%.

#3: Consumer Staples, +2.3% and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) +2.1%.

#4: Health Care, +1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) +1.2%.

#5: Consumer Discretionary, +0.8% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) +1%.

#6: Information Technology, +0.1% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) +0.2%.

#7: Communication Services, -0.1% and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) +0.1%.

#8: Materials, -0.3% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) -0.2%.

#9: Industrials, -1.5% and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) -1.5%.

#10: Energy, -2.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) -2.1%.

#11: Financials, -3.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) -3.2%.

Below is a chart of the eleven sectors' year-to-date performance and how they have fared against the S&P 500. For investors looking into the future of what's happening, take a look at the Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch to see next week's breakdown of actionable events that stand out.