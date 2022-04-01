PerkinElmer announces end to lab contract in California as COVID-19 cases fall

Apr. 01, 2022 4:26 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Detailed and scientifically accurate 3D model of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at atomic resolution

Creative Thinking/iStock via Getty Images

  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) disclosed on Friday that the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has decided to terminate its contract with the life sciences company for the supply and operation of the Valencia Branch Laboratory.
  • The CDPH has made the decision in light of the current decline in COVID cases and the related need for testing, the company said.
  • Accordingly, PerkinElmer (PKI) will end the operation of the Valencia Branch Laboratory for CDPH with effect from May 15, 2022.
  • However, the company reiterated its previously issued COVID-related revenue forecast of at least $400 million for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.